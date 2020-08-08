City clarifies park closures, hiking on Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The city wants to further clarify the park closures that were announced for Oahu through the mayor’s “Act with Care — Do Not Gather” order.

Effective Saturday, Aug. 8, through Friday, Sept. 4, all parks–both state and county–will be closed.

But despite the closure, COVID-19 testing and food distributions will continue to be held in city park locations. However, these events must be coordinated with city staff.

While all city and state parks and beaches, and state park trails are closed, the Oahu Emergency Management announced that the State Na Ala Hele trails allow hikers to visit these locations. The catch, however, is that access to these trails is not allowed through a closed city park or park property, regardless of whether the trail is open.

Planning to hike State Na Ala Hele trails? Groups are capped at 10 people unless they are a part of the same family or household.

The Honolulu Police Department has set up a hotline for reporting suspected violators of the mayor’s order. This hotline will be available 24/7 starting on Sunday, Aug. 9, at 10 a.m.

At that time, the public can make report violations by calling (808) 723-3900, or emailing hpdcovidenforce@honolulu.gov.

