City Card deadline extended to Jan. 31 for Oahu residents

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The deadline to spend the $500 on the City Card on it has been extended to Jan. 31, 2021.
It was originally scheduled to expire at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29.
To date, more than 2,400 cards have been activated and $1.1 million spent.
The cards can be used at grocery stores and convenience stores on Oahu. To use the card, it must first be activated.
To activate a card, visit oneoahu.org/city-card or call the activation hotline at 1-877-827-7727 or 1-800-342-7374 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Hawaii time.
