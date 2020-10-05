City bus driver tests positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus

by: KHON2 Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Oahu Transit Services reported on Oct. 4 that a TheBus driver tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to OTS, the driver last worked on Friday, Oct. 2, but did not start showing symptoms until the next day, Oct. 3. Saturday was when the driver called in sick and got tested.

Here are the routes and buses that the driver drove:

10/1/2020
RouteTimeLocationBus#
11139a – 1235pKalihi/Middle St. – Malia/Kilauea180
11248p – 146pMalia/Kilauea – Kalihi Transit Center
1L153p – 318pKalihi Transit Center – Lunalilo Home Rd. /Kolokolo
1L338p – 501pLunalilo Home Rd./Kolokolo – Kalihi Transit Center
61515p – 628pKalihi Transit Center – Kaneohe Bay/Mokapu
66628p – 642pKaneohe Bay/Mokapu
10/2/2020
RouteTimeLocationBus#
60956a – 1222pAlakea/Hotel – Windward – Weed Circle288
601229p -328pWeed Circle – Windward – Downtown – Ala Moana
23356p – 521pAla Moana – Waikiki – Hawaii Kai – Sea Life Park
69530p – 616pSea Life Park – Waimanalo – Kawa/Mehana

When OTS found out about the new case, officials began internal contact tracing and found that there was no prolonged contact with any of the employees or customers.

“The mandatory face covering requirement to ride TheBus has greatly reduced operator and rider contact,” said OTS in a statement.

OTS also assured that the buses that the driver drove have been thoroughly disinfected and cleaned.

