City bus driver tests positive for COVID-19

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Oahu Transit Services reported on Oct. 4 that a TheBus driver tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to OTS, the driver last worked on Friday, Oct. 2, but did not start showing symptoms until the next day, Oct. 3. Saturday was when the driver called in sick and got tested.

Here are the routes and buses that the driver drove:

10/1/2020 Route Time Location Bus# 1 1139a – 1235p Kalihi/Middle St. – Malia/Kilauea 180 1 1248p – 146p Malia/Kilauea – Kalihi Transit Center 1L 153p – 318p Kalihi Transit Center – Lunalilo Home Rd. /Kolokolo 1L 338p – 501p Lunalilo Home Rd./Kolokolo – Kalihi Transit Center 61 515p – 628p Kalihi Transit Center – Kaneohe Bay/Mokapu 66 628p – 642p Kaneohe Bay/Mokapu

10/2/2020 Route Time Location Bus# 60 956a – 1222p Alakea/Hotel – Windward – Weed Circle 288 60 1229p -328p Weed Circle – Windward – Downtown – Ala Moana 23 356p – 521p Ala Moana – Waikiki – Hawaii Kai – Sea Life Park 69 530p – 616p Sea Life Park – Waimanalo – Kawa/Mehana

When OTS found out about the new case, officials began internal contact tracing and found that there was no prolonged contact with any of the employees or customers.

“The mandatory face covering requirement to ride TheBus has greatly reduced operator and rider contact,” said OTS in a statement.

OTS also assured that the buses that the driver drove have been thoroughly disinfected and cleaned.

