HONOLULU (KHON2) — Oahu Transit Services reported on Oct. 4 that a TheBus driver tested positive for the coronavirus.
[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]
According to OTS, the driver last worked on Friday, Oct. 2, but did not start showing symptoms until the next day, Oct. 3. Saturday was when the driver called in sick and got tested.
Here are the routes and buses that the driver drove:
|10/1/2020
|Route
|Time
|Location
|Bus#
|1
|1139a – 1235p
|Kalihi/Middle St. – Malia/Kilauea
|180
|1
|1248p – 146p
|Malia/Kilauea – Kalihi Transit Center
|1L
|153p – 318p
|Kalihi Transit Center – Lunalilo Home Rd. /Kolokolo
|1L
|338p – 501p
|Lunalilo Home Rd./Kolokolo – Kalihi Transit Center
|61
|515p – 628p
|Kalihi Transit Center – Kaneohe Bay/Mokapu
|66
|628p – 642p
|Kaneohe Bay/Mokapu
|10/2/2020
|Route
|Time
|Location
|Bus#
|60
|956a – 1222p
|Alakea/Hotel – Windward – Weed Circle
|288
|60
|1229p -328p
|Weed Circle – Windward – Downtown – Ala Moana
|23
|356p – 521p
|Ala Moana – Waikiki – Hawaii Kai – Sea Life Park
|69
|530p – 616p
|Sea Life Park – Waimanalo – Kawa/Mehana
When OTS found out about the new case, officials began internal contact tracing and found that there was no prolonged contact with any of the employees or customers.
“The mandatory face covering requirement to ride TheBus has greatly reduced operator and rider contact,” said OTS in a statement.
OTS also assured that the buses that the driver drove have been thoroughly disinfected and cleaned.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- President Trump expected to spend Sunday night at Walter Reed
- City bus driver tests positive for COVID-19
- Hawaii’s DeForest Buckner, Colts defense holds Bears to 28 yards rushing as Indianapolis extends winning streak to three
- Life Care Center of Hilo reports one death, two COVID-19 infections on Oct. 3
- ‘I get it’: Trump says he’s ‘learned a lot’ about coronavirus