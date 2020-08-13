City bus driver on leave visited Kalihi Bus Facility, tests positive for coronavirus

HONOLULU (KHON2) — According to Oahu Transit Services, a city bus driver that had been on leave but had visited the Kalihi Bus Facility has tested positive for coronavirus.

The driver informed OTS on Wednesday, Aug. 12, about the positive test result and was already quarantined. OTS says that the operator last worked on June 17, 2020, and did have any COVID-19 symptoms while working.

OTS says that the operator had visited the OTS Kalihi Facility on Wednesday, Aug. 5, but had no symptoms while on property, wore a mask, and had no prolonged contact with any employees.

However, the driver developed symptoms of COVID-19 later that evening and got tested earlier this week. According to OTS, because the driver was not working, there is no threat of spread to the riding public.

