City announces popular Summer Fun program will start in July; Registration begins online next week

HONOLULU(KHON2) — The City is moving forward with its Summer Fun program. The hugely popular program was initially canceled in the wake of the pandemic, but the city announced it will offer a scaled-down version now that the state has flattened the curve.

“We’re really working hard to find out ways to make it easier for people to climb out of the pandemic and get back into their lives,” Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell said.

The program will begin July 1st, but some modifications have been made.

“Usually we charge $25 per child, and this summer it’s going to be free so that children can come and have fun together and be away from their parents for a while as their parents begin to go back to work,” said Caldwell. “Times are tough and we’re looking to see what we can do to help the residents of the City and County of Honolulu.”

Another big difference — no long lines to register.

“In the past years you’ve seen a lot of lines. Lines that were, the night before registration and they were around the corner,” said Department of Parks and Recreation Director Michele Nekota.

This year, registration will all be done online.

Starting June 18th at 6p.m. those living in district three (Pearl Ridge to Waianae to Wahiawa) and district four (Waialua to Waimanalo) can register for the program.

Registration for district one (Hawaii Kai to McCully) and district two (Makiki to Aiea) opens up June 20th at 9a.m.

Summer Fun runs from July 1st through July 28th from 8:30a.m. to 2p.m. Monday through Friday.

Last year 10,000 kids participated in the program, but Caldwell said this year will be different.

“Not as many kids, 3,600 kids, will have the opportunity to participate this summer.”

They had to scale things down in order to adhere to social distancing guidelines and not having enough youth leaders. There will be one youth leader for every 12 kids.

Additional safety protocols are also being implemented:

All keiki and staff will have their temperature taken at the beginning of each day.

All keiki and staff are required to wear a cloth face mask, with consideration to existing exemptions such as a medical condition which prohibits use of a face covering.

Staff and keiki will be provided hand sanitizer.

Staff or keiki will not be allowed to attend if they are sick, have been in contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19, or have traveled out-of-state within the past 14 days.

Maintenance staff will clean bathroom facilities twice daily.

Indoor facilities being used by for Summer Fun will remain closed to the public throughout the program. Outdoor facilities being used for Summer Fun will be off-limits to the public during the specific program times, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., but will be reopened for general public use outside of that time frame.

To register go to: pros.hnl.info . Parents are asked to create a profile before the registration date.

Those without internet access are asked to call their district park for assistance.

Nekota said the City is still hiring youth leaders. To find out how to apply, click here.

“If we can get more sign-ups for staffing, then we’ll be able to accommodate more kids.”