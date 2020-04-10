‘Please, stay at home’: City to test out curfew for the holiday weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The City announced that a holiday weekend pilot curfew will take place on April 10 at 11 p.m.

The hours of the curfew will be between 11 p.m. through 5 a.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights.

The curfew will end at 5 a.m. on Monday, April 13. This is a trial and may be extended to the duration through April 30. The decision for this extension has not yet been made.

“So what does this mean?” said Honolulu Chief of Police Susan Ballard. “If you’re out there, then the officers may stop you.”

Ballard says that there will be no vehicles allowed on the roadways (ex. cars, motorcycles, bicycles). But there are some exceptions.

“For those people who are driving to and from work, for those people who are making deliveries, security vehicles, those who are trying to pick up medication, and also, of course, anybody who needs to go to the hospital or there’s an emergency, and of course, our first responders.”