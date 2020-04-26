City and State dispute continues over non-FDA approved tests

Coronavirus

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A dispute between the State and City and County of Honolulu over approved COVID-19 testing continues.

This week Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell announced the plan to bring 10,000 tests to Honolulu with the company Everlywell, but decided to hold off after the Department of Health sent a letter to Caldwell saying that the test results would be disregarded because the tests lack FDA emergency use approval.

“We are only accepting FDA approved tests as valid and those are the tests that are incorporated into the statistics and all the activities surrounding COVID-19,” said Governor David Ige. “That’s why we informed the County that if they are using an unapproved test that their results will not be accepted.”

The State’s DOH Director Dr. Bruce Anderson also said that Everlywell had not reported some positive results to officials in California, which he says is in defiance of State and Federal law.

