City and County of Honolulu to commemorate Live Event Industry workers

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Some of Hawaii’s biggest venues will be illuminated in red Tuesday night.

It’s apart of a nationwide campaign to support the live event industry workers. We’re talking about those who help put on concerts, trade shows, theater productions and more.

Tuesday night, from 7 to 11 p.m. as many as 1,500 buildings nationwide will be lit in red.

In Hawaii, the Waikiki Shell, the Hawaii Convention Center, the Maui Arts and Cultural Center, the Neal Blaisdell Concert Hall and Arena are just a few venues that will be lit in red.

For a full list, click here.

