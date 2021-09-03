City and County of Honolulu hosts Safe Access O’ahu webinar

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The city will be hosting a webinar on Tuesday, Sept. 7 to help educate businesses about the Safe Access O’ahu program.

The city’s Office of Economic Revitalization, the Hawaii Employers Council, and the Chamber of Commerce Hawaii will be there to answer questions and address community health and best practices.

The webinar will be livestreamed on the One Oahu Facebook page on Tuesday, Sept. 7 from noon to 1 p.m.

Safe Access Oʻahu starts on Sept. 13. Restaurants, bars, gyms, movie theaters, museums, arcades and other similar establishments will require employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Customers will also have to provide proof they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to enter the business.

The city says speakers include:

● Amy Asselbaye, Executive Director of the Office of Economic Revitalization

● Bonnie Pang, President and CEO of the Hawaii Employers Council

● Sherry Menor-McNamara, President and CEO, Chamber of Commerce Hawaii

● Jeff Harris, Director at Torkildson, Katz, Hetherington, Harris & Knorek