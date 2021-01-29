City and County of Honolulu encourages plogging

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The City and County of Honolulu introduces its plogging initiative.

Plogging is picking up litter as you walk or jog so it is a combination of picking up and jogging. The idea originated in Sweden. It was adopted in Hawaii in March 2020 when community cleans ups had to stop due to the pandemic.

The city’s Storm Water Quality Division decided to use plogging as a way to get residents to get out and exercise while also helping the environment.

“Pre-COVID-19 they did a lot of community cleanups picking up trash and things like that,” said Roger Babcock, Director and Chief Engineer Department of Facility Maintenance. “But during COVID-19 times all those things had to be discontinued or curtailed. So they tried to come up with something where people could do that with social distancing and still get outdoors and do the same kind of cleanups but in a way that would be sort of acceptable.”

Free plogging packs are available from several Oahu locations from the Storm Water Quality division of the city’s Department of Facility Maintenance. These are items you would get if you went to a clean up such as gloves, a garbage bag and safety guidelines. You also get a mask, hand sanitizer, and a reusable straw.

North Shore Sporting Goods – Waialua,

Runners Hawaii – Aiea, Waipahu,

Step Ahead – Aiea

Foot Locker at Ka Makana Alii

Running Room – Honolulu

Bike Factory – Honolulu

McCully Bicycle and Sporting Goods – Honolulu

Hawaii Kai Golf Course

The city encourages you to post a photo on social media of the trash you’ve picked up while plogging with the hashtag #ploggingoahu.

There’s 20,000 people plogging a day in Sweden.