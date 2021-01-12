City allows walk-in entry to Hanauma Bay again

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The city is changing entry rules to Hanauma Bay again.

After implementing a no walk-in policy over the weekend, the city says it will allow walk-ins again starting Wednesday, Jan. 13.

Visitors will be given tickets, that tell them what time they can watch the educational video before going to the beach.

Folks can either remain in the parking lot and upper area of the preserve, or leave and come back.

All visitors must wear a mask, practice social distancing and avoid gathering.

Only 720 people are allowed in the park at a time.