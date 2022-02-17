City adds 2 free COVID testing sites in Kapolei, Honolulu for Oahu residents

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The City and County of Honolulu added two free COVID testing sites for Oahu residents and returned the testing site at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) back to its regular hours of operation.

On Jan. 19, the city expanded testing hours at HNL during the omicron surge. However, due to the drop in cases, HNL’s testing site will return to its normal hours on Monday, Feb. 21, of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day — including holidays.

Two new COVID-19 testing sites will also be available to the public beginning Feb. 23 at Kapolei Hale and Feb. 25 at Honolulu Hale, according to officials.

Kapolei Hale — Every Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., near the Snack Shop

Honolulu Hale — Every Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., near the Mission Memorial hearing rooms

All participants must pre-register in the city’s pre-paid section online here. After completing registration, individuals will then receive a QR code.

For additional testing sites on Oahu, click here.

Officials added that coronavirus testing will continue to be available at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center and the Tom Moffatt Waikiki Shell.