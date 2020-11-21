Chuck E. Cheese reopens in Pearl City

PEARL CITY, Hawaii (KHON2) — Chuck E. Cheese in Pearl City has reopened to the public after closing in March and again in August due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The children-themed restaurant had initially tried to reopen in August, but Manager Shawn Sablan says getting the business operational again has been a problem.

“We closed down in March and then we tried to reopen and then we closed down again in August and we just reopened last week. It’s been an obstacle course but I think we’re there, we found the magic remedy for that.” Shawn Sablan, Chuck e. Cheese Pearl City Manager

This reopening will change how the restaurant looks, including limiting capacity to 25%, capping parties at a family of five, and disinfecting games after they have been used.

The Pearl City location is open Wednesdays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Chuck E. Cheese in Kapolei is open seven days a week.