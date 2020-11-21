Chuck E. Cheese reopens in Pearl City

PEARL CITY, Hawaii (KHON2) — Chuck E. Cheese in Pearl City has reopened to the public after closing in March and again in August due to COVID-19 restrictions.
The children-themed restaurant had initially tried to reopen in August, but Manager Shawn Sablan says getting the business operational again has been a problem.
This reopening will change how the restaurant looks, including limiting capacity to 25%, capping parties at a family of five, and disinfecting games after they have been used.
The Pearl City location is open Wednesdays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The Chuck E. Cheese in Kapolei is open seven days a week.
