Christmas trees decorated for Celebration of Life for ‘Mr. Christmas’ Richard Tajiri

HONOLULU (KHON2) — He was known as Mr. Christmas. Richard T. Tajiri sold Christmas trees in Hawaii for many years before he passed away January 5.

He was 78 years old.

In the recent past he sold his trees on University Avenue.

That’s where a drive-thru celebration of life will be held for him on Sunday, Dec. 13 from 3 to 6 p.m.

There will be 12 Christmas trees decorated by Kula no na Po’e Hawaii and opening Chants by Kumu Hula Maunalei Love.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family would love to know more about your happy memories of Richard and his Christmas trees.

They will be open until 8 p.m.