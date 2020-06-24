Chocolate Festival scheduled for April 2021

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Big Island Chocolate Festival has been canceled for 2020.

Organizers say it’s due to limitations on the size of groups.

The festival will now take place April 30 to May 1 of next year at the Westin Hapuna Beach Resort.

Proceeds from the Big Island Chocolate Festival usually benefit several local non-profits.

