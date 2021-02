HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Chinese New Year was marked across Oahu on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021.

One celebration was in Chinatown in Honolulu in the morning that included firecrackers and the Lion Dance.

Another celebration was held in the afternoon at the Royal Hawaiian Center with Chinese calligraphy, and a Royal Wish wall. There was even a selfie-station to get a photo with a lion.

It’s the year of the golden ox.