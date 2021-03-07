Chinese New Year celebrated with firecrackers, lion dance at Palolo Chinese Home

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Palolo Chinese Home celebrated the Chinese New Year with a drive-thru visitation on Sunday, March 7, 2021.

For tradition and good luck in the Year of the Ox, Palolo Chinese Home also had fireworks and the lion dance from the Gee Yung Martial Arts Dragon & Lion Dance Sports Association.

The home is also doing a one-day nationwide fundraiser with Panda Express for March 7. Order online at PandaExpress.com or via the Panda Express app, enter the special code 902434 at check-out.

When you order 28% of the order price benefits the Palolo Chinese Home’s Senior Day Care and Meals-to-Go programs.