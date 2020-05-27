Child care facilities will need to establish policies to safeguard against exposure to COVID-19 Coronavirus Posted: May 26, 2020 / 02:54 PM HST / Updated: May 26, 2020 / 02:54 PM HST All registered and licensed child care facilities will need to establish written policies for their facilities to reduce exposure to COVID-19. These guidelines will remain in place until such date that the State determines. Guidelines for Child Care Facilities 2020 05 19 Final (PDF) Guidelines for Child Care Facilities 2020 05 19 Final (Text)