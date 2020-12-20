Child and Family Service hosts holiday drive-thru Festival of Hope in Waimanalo on Oahu

COURTESY: CHILD AND FAMILY SERVICE

WAIMANALO, Hawaii (KHON2) — Child and Family Service held a holiday drive-thru Festival of Hope for families in the Waimanalo area on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020.

About 500 families got groceries, food, PPE and educational items and lots of holiday cheer.

Family-friendly activities, and resources were also available.

The entertainment featured musician Paula Fuga.

Child and Family Service coordinated the event to help families impacted by the pandemic.

