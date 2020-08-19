Chicago visitors arrested for violating Hawaii’s mandatory 14-day quarantine

KAHULUI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Two women from Chicago were arrested on Maui Monday night for violating the state’s mandatory 14-day quarantine for travelers due to the coronavirus pandemic.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

They are 28-year-old Michelle Cardenas and 36-year-old Charlet Dupar.

Police say they received reports about them since the two women arrived on Maui last Thursday.

Photographs circulating on social media show the women at several locations in Lahaina.

The women were arrested at Kahului airport.

Bail for each is $4,000.

Latest Stories on KHON2