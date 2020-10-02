Chicago Mayor wears ‘Rona Destroyer’ costume to unveil Halloween virus rules

CHICAGO — Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot came out in full costume, cape and mask as the ‘Rona Destroyer,” handing out candy to reporters and staff at her daily news conference on Oct. 1.

Mayor Lightfoot announced that Halloween festivities will be allowed this year, with some restrictions.

Trick-or-treaters will be asked to stay in groups of six or fewer, avoid sticking their hands into any candy bowls, and of course, wear masks.

Households that choose to hand out candy are being asked to either leave a light on or hang a sign to let others know that they are participating in the holiday.

Residents are also asked to maintain social distancing guidelines and provide hand sanitizer to trick-or-treaters.

