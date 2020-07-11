Cheesecake Factory Waikiki employee tests positive for COVID-19, company confirms

HONOLULU (KHON2) — An employee at the Cheesecake Factory in Waikiki has tested positive for the coronavirus, the company confirmed Friday, July 10.

This Waikiki restaurant in located in the Royal Hawaiian Shopping Center.

According to a statement provided by an official with Cheesecake Factory, the company notified anyone who had been in close contact with the person to self-quarantine. The official added that an additional deep cleaning of the restaurant is being conducted.

Here’s the full statement:

Today, upon learning that an individual who tested positive for COVID-19 had been in the restaurant, we immediately notified anyone who had been in close contact with that person to self-quarantine. We also notified our other staff members that someone had tested positive. We have reached out to the local health department for additional guidance. The restaurant is cleaned nightly by an outside company and we are conducting an additional deep cleaning of the restaurant.” Spero Alex, Cheesecake Factory Senior Vice President of Operations

