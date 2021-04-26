Changes possible for CDC’s guidance on outdoor mask-wearing

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Changes could be coming to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) guidance on mask-wearing as soon as Tuesday, April 27.

White House Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci says he expects the CDC to relax its guidance on outdoor mask-wearing.

“When you look around at the common sense situation, obviously, the risk is really very low, particularly if you are vaccinated.” Dr. Anthony Fauchi, National Institutes of Health

Data from the CDC shows that COVID-19 mostly spreads indoors.

The CDC currently recommends that masks be worn in all public settings to prevent the spread of COVID-19.