Changes at National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific at Punchbowl due to COVID-19

HONOLULU (KHON2) — More changes are being made at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific at Punchbowl.

Starting April 15, family members and friends who attend interments of loved ones must do so from inside their vehicles or along the curbside near their cars.

This is in addition to earlier policy changes that limit the number of people attending interments to 10 or less and military funeral honors and committal services will not be conducted.

Families will be given the option to reschedule interments when military funeral honors and committal services are reinstated.

The cemetery grounds will remain open to visitors.

The administration building, public information center and chapel are closed.

Information on VA burial benefits is available from local VA national cemetery offices, online at https://www.va.gov/burials-memorials/ or by calling VA regional offices toll-free at 800-827-1000.

The Cemetery Director has an obligation and responsibility to exhibit community leadership by ensuring awareness of actions to protect the health and safety of veterans and the public. For more information please contact Gene Maestas at (808) 532-3720 x221.