Change of location for Honolulu City Council testifiers due to coronavirus

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Anyone who wants to testify in person for Honolulu City Council agenda must do so at a new location instead of Honolulu Hale due to the uptick in positive COVID-19 cases.

Testifiers will report to Mission Memorial Auditorium. Their testimony will be delivered via video/audio broadcast.

Honolulu Hale is closed to the public because of the spike in coronavirus cases that included City and County of Honolulu employees.

If you are signed up to testify, the Office of the City Clerk will let you know about testifying at the Mission Memorial Auditorium instead of Honolulu Hale.

