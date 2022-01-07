Chaminade University to temporarily move classes online amid surge in COVID cases

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Chaminade University on Friday announced that it has moved its first three weeks of Spring 2022 in-person instruction to fully online.

The university says the changes are out of an abundance of caution due to the rising COVID-19 cases.

In-person instruction is scheduled to resume on Jan. 31. In the meantime, the pause will allow the school to explore other options to add safety precautions, including the possibility of doing on-campus testing.

There are no changes to the university residence halls and campus dining services.