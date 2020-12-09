Chaminade University to host postponed commencement ceremony

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Chaminade University will hold a virtual commencement ceremony for its Spring 2020 graduates on Saturday, Dec. 12.

The University’s previously planned commencement was postponed due to the impacts of COVID-19.



“We had so hoped to be able to hold this commencement ceremony in person, but unfortunately, that’s still not possible due to the ongoing restrictions,” said Chaminade University President Dr. Lynn Babington. “We plan to make this event as special as we possibly can for our graduating students by honoring them as individuals through a special communal experience online.”



The event will be live streamed on the Chaminade website, with four undergraduate ceremonies taking place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and two graduate ceremonies from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The schedule is as follows:

8 a.m. to 10 a.m. – School of Nursing and Health Professions

10 a.m. to 12 p.m. – School of Natural Sciences and Mathematics

12 noon to 2 p.m. – School of Humanities, Arts and Design & School of Business and Communication

2 p.m. to 4 p.m. – School of Education and Behavioral Sciences

4 p.m. to 6 p.m. – Master of Business Administration, Master of Arts in Teaching, Master of Education and Master of Pastoral Theology

6 p.m. to 8 p.m. – Master of Science in Counseling Psychology, Master of Science in Criminal Justice Administration and Doctorate of Psychology in Clinical Psychology

