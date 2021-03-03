Chaminade University to host in-person spring commencement

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Chaminade University announced on Wednesday, March 3, it will be holding an in-person spring commencement on Saturday, May 8.

The ceremony will take place on campus to celebrate the accomplishments of the Class of 2021.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

The president of Chaminade said in a letter to students, low COVID-19 infection rates and vaccine distribution played a part in the decision to hold the commencement in-person.

“We are able to hold commencement on campus as part of Hawaii’s broader efforts to reopen, given ongoing vaccine distributions, low infection rates and safety protocols. As it has always been, the health and wellbeing of our Chaminade and wider community is our top priority—we will be taking every precaution at commencement and remain vigilant to ensure this celebration can truly be enjoyed safely.” Lynn Babington, Chaminade University President

Safety measures such as the number of guests per graduate along with additional details are still being finalized.

Click the link to view Chaminade’s commencement website.