Chaminade University to hold classes online amid COVID-19 concerns

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Chaminade University will temporarily move its classes online amid COVID-19 concerns.

According to Chaminade University President Lynn Babington, the university will continue to hold classes on campus, face to face, from March 16 through March 20, which will be followed by Spring Break from March 23 to 27.

On March 30, classes will be taught using a distance format for two weeks through April 10.

“We will continue to assess the situation and determine whether or not in-person classes can safely resume,” Babington said in a statement. ” I can assure you that this decision was not made lightly, and that your Chaminade leadership has taken into consideration the health and well-being of our students, faculty and staff. We are confident that in adopting these proactive measures, we can reduce the potential transmission and spread of the virus through social distancing and other recommended measures.”

The campus will remain open, however,

Chaminade says that all offices and departments will conduct business normally. This includes counseling, student life, advising and career development, business, residence halls, and dining facilities.

The university also adds that large campus events have been canceled or rescheduled through April 10.

