Chaminade University announces classes will be online for first three weeks of fall semester

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Aug. 10, Chaminade University announced that it will move to online instruction for the first three weeks of its fall semester, from Aug. 24 to Sept. 11.

Chaminade is planning to resume in-person instruction starting Sept. 14, as long as it is safe to do so.

During the first three weeks, all offices and student services will continue to operate in person, as normal. Residence halls will also open as usual.

For information on important move-in dates for Chaminade University, visit their website here.

