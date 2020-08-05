Chaminade offers online option due to pandemic for fall

Coronavirus

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

COURTESY CHAMINADE UNIVERSITY

HONOLULU (KHON2) — With the rising cases of COVID-19 in our state, Chaminade University says it will now offer online course options to students for the fall.

[Hawaii news on the go- LISTEN to KHON 2GO every morning at 7:30 a.m.]

The fall option will offer the same rigor as in-person courses, and will meet all core academic requirements.

In-person instruction is still an available option.

Students will be spaced six to 10 feet apart in classrooms, and will be required to wear a face covering.

Chaminade’s fall semester begins Aug. 24.

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories