Chaminade offers online option due to pandemic for fall

HONOLULU (KHON2) — With the rising cases of COVID-19 in our state, Chaminade University says it will now offer online course options to students for the fall.

The fall option will offer the same rigor as in-person courses, and will meet all core academic requirements.

In-person instruction is still an available option.

Students will be spaced six to 10 feet apart in classrooms, and will be required to wear a face covering.

Chaminade’s fall semester begins Aug. 24.

