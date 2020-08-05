Chaminade offers online option due to pandemic for fall

HONOLULU (KHON2) — With the rising cases of COVID-19 in our state, Chaminade University says it will now offer online course options to students for the fall.
The fall option will offer the same rigor as in-person courses, and will meet all core academic requirements.
In-person instruction is still an available option.
Students will be spaced six to 10 feet apart in classrooms, and will be required to wear a face covering.
Chaminade’s fall semester begins Aug. 24.
