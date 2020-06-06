Chaminade hosts blessing ceremony to welcome back staff

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

COURTESY CHAMINADE UNIVERSITY

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Chaminade University’s fall semester begins with in class instruction on August 24. In anticipation of that, the school held a welcome back blessing this week.

Two blessings were held at the Sullivan Library lawn to accommodate social distancing for the staff.

The school has new health and safety procedures for staff and students to follow including wearing a mask and social distancing.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories