Chamber of Commerce hosting Hawaii is Hiring Virtual Job Fair on Aug. 12

HONOLULU (KHON2) – In the interest of keeping job seekers and employers safe, the Chamber of Commerce Hawaii is hosting its first Hawaii is Hiring Virtual Job Fair on Aug. 12, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Hawaii is Hiring is free for attendees and job seekers, and is an innovative alternative to connect job seekers and employers one-on-one.
The job fair will include:
- Virtual employer exhibitor booths
- Virtual peer-to-peer networking
- Virtual workshops
- Virtual professional development webinars
The virtual job fair comes on the heels of the Chamber’s launch of HawaiiIsHiring.com, a one-stop online resource that connects kamaaina to job opportunities, training programs and career navigation.
