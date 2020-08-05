Chamber of Commerce hosting Hawaii is Hiring Virtual Job Fair on Aug. 12

HONOLULU (KHON2) In the interest of keeping job seekers and employers safe, the Chamber of Commerce Hawaii is hosting its first Hawaii is Hiring Virtual Job Fair on Aug. 12, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Hawaii is Hiring is free for attendees and job seekers, and is an innovative alternative to connect job seekers and employers one-on-one.

The job fair will include:

  • Virtual employer exhibitor booths
  • Virtual peer-to-peer networking
  • Virtual workshops
  • Virtual professional development webinars

The virtual job fair comes on the heels of the Chamber’s launch of HawaiiIsHiring.com, a one-stop online resource that connects kamaaina to job opportunities, training programs and career navigation.

