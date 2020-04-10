Certain park bathrooms in Hawaii County are now open

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii County officials announced that certain restroom facilities are now open to the public during certain hours.

The County’s Department of Parks and Recreation notes that people may enter to use the restrooms, but must then leave the park.

Mooheau Bus Terminal – 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Lincoln Park – 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Bayfront Soccer Fields – 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Bayfront Beach Park – 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Liliuokalani Gardens – 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Reeds Bay Beach Park – 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Veterans Cemetery No. 2 – 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Honoli‘i Beach Park – 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Alae Cemetery – 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Shipman Park – 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Kurtistown Park – 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Kahaluu Beach Park – 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Magic Sands Beach Park (Laaloa) – 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Waiaha Bay Beach Park (Honl’s) – 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Kailua Park (Old A/Makaeo) runway only – 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Waikoloa Puu Nui Park – 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Waimea Park tennis courts only – 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Gilbert Kahele Recreation Area – 24 hours

The Department reminds the public that all County parks and recreational sites and facilities are closed to all uses, with some exceptions. These exceptions are as follows: