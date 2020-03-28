Central Pacific Bank will pay for half of your meal

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Central Pacific Bank says they’ll split your food bill.

It’s a new social media initiative from CPB and the CPB Foundation aiming to help local eateries and Hawaii residents stay positive and get through the coronavirus crisis.

Here’s how it works:

Visit the #KeepHawaiiCooking website here, and find a place to eat from its list of participating restaurant. Order your favorite food and pick up your food as takeout, drive-thru, or have it delivered to your home. Before eating, snap two photos for CPB: One photo of your meal

One photo of your receipt When you’re done eating, post the photo you took of your food to any one of your social media accounts on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter. Follow the tag and hashtag instructions on the #KeepHawaiiCooking website. Note: Photo posts only. Posts on Instagram Stories and Facebook stories will not be accepted. Then send a Direct Message (DM) from your social media account to @keephawaiicooking if you’re using Facebook or Instagram, or @keephicooking on Twitter, with a photo of your receipt and you will be reimbursed for all eligible entries.

It’s that simple — the CPB Foundation will reimburse you 50% of your food bill, up to $100 per order, as a mahalo for helping them support Hawaii’s restaurant community during this time.

CPB will send your reimbursement to you via Venmo or PayPal – if you don’t have an account with either of these money-transfer programs, you will need to create one.

The #KeepHawaiiCooking program is available for everyone – not just Central Pacific Bank customers – to use.

Central Pacific Bank Foundation will keep the promotion going until we give $100,000 back to the Hawai‘i community.

“With #KeepHawaiiCooking, we’re looking to incentivize the community to help our restaurant clients and their employees stay afloat under very challenging times for their industry, while also saving residents some money when they choose takeout, delivery or drive-through,” said Paul Yonamine, Central Pacific Bank chairman.