Central Pacific Bank employee at Mapunapuna branch tests positive for coronavirus

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Central Pacific Bank confirms an employee in the Mapunapuna branch on Oahu has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The worker’s last shift was on Friday, Aug. 14.

The worker had no symptoms and has been in quarantine since Sunday, Aug. 16.

The branch was closed early on Tuesday, Aug. 18 for cleaning.

It will reopen on Wednesday, Aug. 19.

CPB did not say whether or not the employee worked with customers but says that all employees that may have been exposed are now in self-quarantine. They will not be able to work until they are cleared by a medical professional to return.

