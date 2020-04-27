Celebrities, musicians team-up to help keep visitors out of Hawaii in ‘Aloha Later’

Stay home now, Aloha later.

That is the message from the Hawaii Lodging and Tourism Association in the KHON2 broadcast of “Aloha Later”.

The special presentation is a relief fund to help furloughed workers in the hospitality industry, while encouraging visitors to stay away from Hawaii until the COVID-19 crisis clears, at which time they will be welcomed with Aloha.

“To have the likes of Jason Mraz, Olivia Newton-John, Raiatea Helm, Robert Cazimero, Martin Nievera from the Philippines,” HLTA President and CEO Mufi Hannemann said.

“Then having celebrities like Tua Tagovailoa, Chris Berman, Shane Victorino, and a bunch of NBA basketball players all wanting to demonstrate and be a part of this great effort really speaks for their love for Hawaii.”

The hour-long special will air again on KHON2’s sister-station KHII Saturday, May 2nd at 7:00 pm.

More about the fund-raising and travel-benefits effort is at www.alohalater.org