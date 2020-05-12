Celebrities and Department of Education shine a light on Hawaii high school seniors

Breaking News
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Some celebrities are teaming up with the state Department of Education to help shine a light on Hawaii’s high school seniors.

“Don’t let what’s happening in the world hold you back ok?” said Hawaii Five-O actor Alex O’Loughlin. “Let’s look at it as a blessing to give us a little more time to focus on what we want our next steps to look like. I’m really proud of you guys, congratulations! I hope to see you out there soon.”

The DOE says it will have more celebrity shoutouts in the coming weeks.

KHON2.com and our sister station KHII will broadcast several ceremonies beginning this Friday with Campbell High School.

