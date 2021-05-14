Celebration of Life for Willie K set for May 18

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The family of legendary entertainer Willie K says a Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday, May 18.

There is a drive-thru from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Wahikuli Wayside State Park below Lahaina Fire Station.

The family is asking that you obey with all county, state and federal pandemic rules and laws.

The family would like you to wear a mask and remain in your vehicle at all times.

The family is requesting no left turn entering or exiting parking lot and no parking in the parking lot or side of the road