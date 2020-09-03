Celebrate Labor Day Weekend with the first ever virtual Okinawan Festival

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Even during a pandemic, Labor Day weekend can still mean a lot of fun like the Okinawan Festival!

Like many events around the world, the 38th annual Okinawan Festival has been cancelled due to the Coronavirus pandemic. But the tradition is living on with a virtual twist.

“We’re putting together various videos of different performing arts groups and our club videos,” said Lynn Miyahira, President of Hawaii United Okinawa Association. “So it’s been a challenge, but at the same time it’s been a wonderful way of thinking outside of the box.”

Unfortunately there will be no andagi or shoyu pork this year, but event organizers are asking the public to support local Okinawan restaurants and pick up takeout this weekend.

As far as the annual bon dance, it is still on!

“Everyone misses being outside in the hot air with your soba and your andagi at the bon dance. I’ve been able to kind of preview some of these videos so far. Just the sound of the music and the drums just brings you right back. So the virtual bon dance will be on Saturday night at 7p.m.”

The annual Okinawan Festival shirts will still be available for purchase, as well as other 2020 themed items.

“So in honor of 2020 and COVID-19, we have a shisa distancing and wear your mask, stay

at home shirt.”

The Okinawan Festival live stream will begin at 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday and it’s free to watch.

For more information about the 2020 virtual Okinawan Festival, click here.

