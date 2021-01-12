CDC to require negative COVID-19 test for all US-bound passengers

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will require everyone flying into the U.S. to have a negative COVID-19 test starting Tuesday, Jan. 26, to more efficiently protect the health of Americans.

The CDC signed a new order on Tuesday, Jan. 12, that requires travelers to get tested three days before their flight into the U.S. and provide proof of their negative results to the airline.

The airline must deny boarding if a passenger does not provide proof of a negative test or refuses to take a test altogether.

The passenger will also be required to take a post-arrival test three to five days later and stay home for seven days after their trip has concluded.