CDC study shows benefit of double masking

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says cloth and medical procedure masks fit more loosely than the gold standard N95s. The CDC found that placing a cloth mask over a medical procedure mask greatly increases the effectiveness.

“If both the person expressing the particles and the person receiving those particles are wearing both masks, then it’s around a 95% effectiveness in terms of preventing transfer of those particles,” said City Infectious Disease officer Dr. Jill Omori.

Another way is knotting the ear loops of a medical procedure mask while still making sure the nose and chin are covered.

“If you tie the ends of the ear loops at the edges of the mask, it then it fits better, closer to your face,” she said.

KHON2 asked whether Hawaii needs to be double masking given that variants have been found in the state. Dr. Omori said, more data is needed.

“It’s hard to say whether we need to do it or not. I think part of the reason why the CDC didn’t come out with a recommendation is because the study was very limited,” said Dr. Omori. “However, given the findings, I think, you know, if people are able to double mask and would like to then I think there’s certainly benefits.”

Dr. Omori said, there are still some resistant to wearing masks and some are becoming more relaxed about it with the arrival of the vaccine. She says it is important to focus on making sure people continue to wear one mask properly.

“You want to make sure that it covers your nose completely,” Dr. Omori said. “It’s always helpful if it has the little piece of metal near the bridge of the nose to form fit, you know, around your nose because you want to prevent as many holes as possible.”

Folks also still need to wear a mask even after getting vaccinated because the vaccine does not provide 100% immunity and it still is not known if being vaccinated prevents people from spreading the virus to others.