CDC offers guidance on how to effectively wash your mask

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released a guide on how to properly wash, dry, and clean your face covering.

Masks are an essential attire in today’s day and age, but they can also harbor bacteria and odor when not washed properly. You can ensure your mask is clean by simply tossing it in the washing machine. The CDC also advises those hand washing their face coverings to consider using household bleach as a reliable disinfectant.

Below is a guide by the CDC on how to properly use bleach to wash your mask by hand.

When using bleach, the CDC also says to be mindful of the following:

Always read and follow the directions on the label to ensure safe and effective use.

Be aware that bleach can damage cloth fabric over time.

Wear skin protection and consider eye protection for potential splash hazards.

Use water at room temperature for dilution (unless stated otherwise on the label).

Store and use bleach out of the reach of children and pets.

On top of washing your face covering, making sure it dries properly is just as essential to preventing the growth and re-growth of bacteria.

