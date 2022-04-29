HONOLULU (KHON2) — The CDC updates their metrics on county wide community spread every Thursday. They announced more than 98% of the population lives in a location with a low or medium COVID-19 community level.

For five weeks, Hawaii was in the low category, which shows up as green on the CDC community spread graph. However, on Thursday, April 28, Hawaii was downgraded from green to yellow.

The rise in COVID cases is happening nationwide with Hawaii being no exception. For the past few weeks, COVID numbers have steadily gone up in all Hawaii counties.

Now that Hawaii is no longer in the low community level and moved down to the medium level, here’s a look at the CDC guidelines.

They still recommend staying up to date with COVID-19 vaccinations and getting tested if you develop symptoms. They still recommend wearing a mask if you have symptoms, test positive or encounter someone who has COVID-19. They also recommend wearing a mask on public transportation or if you are at high risk for severe illness.

Hawaii still has one of the highest percentage of people who are vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19; however, numbers continue to climb.

The Hawaii Department of Health release weekly COVID cases every Wednesday morning at 9 a.m. On April 27, the DOH reported 3,370 new coronavirus cases and 11 new deaths in the last week.

There were 2,107 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 491 on the Big Island, 191 on Kauai, seven on Lanai, 390 on Maui, six on Molokai and 178 diagnosed out of state.

That brought the state total to 248,405.

The state death toll rose to 1,418.

The state currently stands at 77.2% of vaccinated residents.

For more information on Hawaii’s daily case count you head to Hawaii Department of Health’s website.