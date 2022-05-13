HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii State Department of Health (DOH) on Friday announced that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has moved Kauai’s COVID-19 Community Level from medium to high.

Based on this level, it’s recommended to wear a mask indoors in public and on public transportation.

If you have symptoms, get tested. If you are at high risk of severe illness, consider taking additional precautions, which include social distancing and avoiding poorly ventilated places.

On Wednesday, the DOH reported 5,768 new coronavirus cases and six new deaths in the last week. There were 3,851 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 718 on the Big Island, 391 on Kauai, 33 on Lanai, 616 on Maui, 40 on Molokai and 119 diagnosed out of state.

Click here to keep track of Hawaii’s COVID-19 Community Level.