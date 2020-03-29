CDC issues Domestic Travel Advisory for New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut

A lone jogger run on a partially empty 7th Avenue, resulting from citywide restrictions calling for people to stay indoors and maintain social distancing in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19, Saturday March 28, 2020, in New York. President Donald Trump says he’s considering a quarantine affecting residents of the state and neighboring New Jersey and Connecticut amid the coronavirus outbreak, but New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that roping off states would amount to “a federal declaration of war.” (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a Domestic Travel Advisory for three states in the U.S.

This is due to the extensive community transmission of COVID-19 in the area.

The CDC urges residents of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut to refrain from non-essential domestic travel for 14 days effective immediately. This Domestic Travel Advisory does not apply to employees of critical infrastructure industries, including but not limited to trucking, public health professionals, financial services, and food supply.

These employees of critical infrastructure, as defined by the Department of Homeland Security, have a special responsibility to maintain normal work schedules.

The Governors of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut will have full discretion to implement this Domestic Travel Advisory.