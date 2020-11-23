C&C COVID-19 testing program

HONOLULU (KHON2) — If Oahu is to move into Tier 3 of the reopening strategy, we have to keep our numbers low.
[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]
So, the city is looking to ramp up efforts to get more people tested.
Hiro Toiya, Director of the Honolulu Department of Emergency Management, joined us with more details.
To find more information, click here or call 768-2489.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Mililani Public Library begins parking lot construction project
- Women’s Community Correctional Center to add new housing
- 21 percent of seafood sold in Honolulu is mislabeled, researchers find
- Coronavirus relief: When will lawmakers reach deal on more help for Americans?
- Service outage reported in Kapolei