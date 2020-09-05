Cautious optimism after shakeup at DOH

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Some cautious optimism after the recent turmoil at the Hawaii Department of Health.

Those who criticized director Bruce Anderson and state epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Park say that the state can now deal with the pandemic more effectively. The DOH reported that Dr. Emily Roberson, who took a leave of absence earlier this week, is now back at work.

Those critics say that new leadership should help the state get back on track with contact tracing and testing capabilities. But that leadership will also have to find a way to regain the public’s trust.

In the past week, we learned that Anderson is retiring, Park is on paid leave, and Roberson, who was recently assigned to take control of contact tracing replacing Park, took leave of absence. She had complained about the chain of command problems within the DOH.

Anderson and Dr. Park were heavily criticized for not ramping up testing and contact tracing.

A whistleblower also said they lied about how many contact tracers the state had. It’s not clear when Dr. Park is coming back but some say her leave and Anderson’s retirement is necessary.

“It had to change. It’s important that we ramp up contact tracing while we’re in the Stay at Home Order so that when we come down on the other side of the mountain, we’re able to deal with what we got,” said Hawaii Lieutenant Governor Dr. Josh Green.

Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard released a statement saying, “I’m cautiously optimistic that this change will provide new leaders…an opportunity to step up and fix the truly fatal flaws.”

She adds, “The public trust has been broken… Allowing the status quo to continue will only result in more unnecessary sickness and death.”

New leadership and restoring trust will have to come from Dr. Libby Char, an emergency physician, who will be interim director starting Sept. 16.

“Dr. Char is quite good, she’s very stoic, very sober in her approach. But I think people will appreciate her low key demeanor,” said Lt. Gov. Green.

The governor released a statement saying:

“We are facing a critical time in the fight against COVID-19, and the Department of Health’s leadership and dedicated staff will be well-positioned to help lead the state in the fight against the pandemic.”

He adds that Green will also take on additional responsibilities such as hospital staffing.

