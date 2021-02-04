Catering businesses, restaurants adapt to serving smaller groups for Super Bowl

HONOLULU (KHON2) — There are only a few days left until the Super Bowl and even though the day is about football, for many folks it is also about food. Local restaurants and eateries that usually bank on big potlucks have to adapt as large parties are being discouraged because of the virus.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

“Super Bowl is probably our second busiest day of the year, next to New Year’s Eve. It’s just nonstop from 7:30 a.m. in the morning to about 12:30 p.m.,” said Justin Tanioka, Tanioka’s General Manager.

Tanioka’s game day offerings are targeted toward smaller groups this year as COVID-19 rules clamp down on big parties. The platters offered feed between four to six people.

“We have to pack it in three, four or five different containers, label each container, make sure that they’ve got it when the customers come to pick up. So, you know, it has been challenging, but our employees are always up to the challenge.,” said Tanioka.

There also will not be any lines outside on the big day, Tanioka said, it will be curbside pickup only. He also said all their platter pre-orders for Sunday, Feb. 7, have already sold out.

“We’re gonna have a bunch of stalls out for them to pull in,” said Tanioka. “One of our guys ask for the name, pull their order, give them their order on their way. It’s just such as contactless as can be. We’re not allowing the people to line up outside.”

Marian’s Catering in Wahiawa is also doing something similar by still offering its trio chicken platters and triple pupu platters — just in a smaller size.

“We are on keeping it pretty basic keeping it to some of our favorites but packaging it in a little bit different way due to the COVID and due to the gathering on guidelines.” Scott Harada, Marian’s Catering Assistant General Manager

That is not the only change the pandemic has brought for Marian’s. Marian’s Catering is also now offering online orders.

“We really have to change our model and our outlook and it’s impacted on of course how many people we’re able to keep employed over the course of this last 11 months, over 12 months now,” said Harada.

More businesses are turning to special platters or meals for holidays or special events and the next big date is Valentine’s Day.

“As we go, we’ll probably have to create more packs for more of the holidays coming up but we’ll see what happens,” said Tanioka.