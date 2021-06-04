Cash, karaoke songs, gift cards: Hawaii residents excited about unique coronavirus vaccine incentives

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii residents are excited about the state’s vaccine incentive campaign.

KHON2 spoke with several who said it is about time that Hawaii began rewarding those who have been vaccinated.

“Oh, it’s about time somebody gets some free stuff and it’s great to see some incentives to get the people back on track,” said Matthew Paio from Halawa.

Others are crossing their fingers for more deals.

“Fine dining or certain attractions that were closed as they open up, that would be a great incentive for people,” Janice Soonfah from Pearl City.

Many businesses are also offering one-of-a-kind incentives, like Troy’s over on the Garden Isle with something special for music lovers.

“we have a pop up site over here tomorrow from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. so whoever shows up to get vaccinated between 2 and 4 gets five free karaoke songs,” said Troy Morikawa, owner of Troy’s.

The next time Oahu residents check out the Farmer’s Market, they will get a double dose of deals and vaccination opportunities. Queens Health Systems will set up at the KCC Farmer’s Market on June 12 and 19. Those who get vaccinated there will have some freebies waiting for them.

“For example, we’re doing $5 gift cards that has to be spent that day,” said Megan Kono of the Hawaii Farm Bureau Farmer’s Market. “Auntie Nani’s Hawaiian Cookies are actually giving away free bags of cookies for anyone that shows their card. All Hawaiian Honey is doing buy one, get one half off their honey.”

Chaminade University is also strongly encouraging its students with a big prize.

“So the $500 sounded like an amount that would really catch people’s attention so we’re offering ten $500 cash prizes,” said Allison Jerome with Chaminade University’s Student Affairs office.

Aloha Stadium also has some incentives in the works.

Business owners say it feels good to be apart of a bigger effort to protect Hawaii.

Click here to learn more about the Farmer’s Market and Troy’s COVID-19 vaccine incentives.